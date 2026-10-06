Middle Corridor countries work on unified institutional platform

Countries participating in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor) are working to establish a unified institutional governance platform comparable in its model to the Council of the Baltic Sea States.

According to Report, Fariz Aliyev, Head of the Transport Policy Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said this at the Germany-Azerbaijan Connectivity Conference in Baku.

"A platform similar to the Council of the Baltic Sea States is currently being created along the Middle Corridor," Aliyev said.

He explained that the new structure would be based on a multilateral transit agreement covering the full range of issues related to the route's development.

"We have a transit agreement covering all aspects, including legal and technical procedures, digitalization, infrastructure development and other areas. Thus, all aspects of the corridor's development are being considered within this single platform," he said.

Aliyev added that the system was expected to have a two-tier structure.

"At the first level, expert working groups will operate, while the second level - the executive body - will consist of senior officials and relevant ministers from the countries participating in the TITR. We expect the establishment of this institutional framework to enable a transition to coordinated management of logistics processes along the route and allow its full potential to be realized," he said.