Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan

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As part of a press tour, representatives of foreign media visited the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana, a Report correspondent informs from Astana.

Participants of the press tour were told about the history of the museum's creation, its collections, and main expositions.

The National Museum of Kazakhstan was created in 2013 under the Cultural Heritage state program and officially opened on July 2, 2014. The total area of the building is 74,000 square meters, of which more than 14,000 square meters are occupied by exhibition space.

The museum consists of seven blocks up to nine stories high. Its expositions feature archaeological finds, items of ancient and medieval history, ethnography, culture, and art of Kazakhstan, as well as materials dedicated to the period of the country's independence.

One of the most famous exhibits is the Golden Man - an archaeological find that became one of the symbols of Kazakhstan's ancient history. The museum also features modern multimedia displays allowing visitors to learn about the country's history and cultural heritage.

The holdings of the National Museum store more than 220,000 museum items, including over 175,000 units of permanent storage.