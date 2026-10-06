Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan

    Media
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 16:39
    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan

    As part of a press tour, representatives of foreign media visited the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana, a Report correspondent informs from Astana.

    Participants of the press tour were told about the history of the museum's creation, its collections, and main expositions.

    The National Museum of Kazakhstan was created in 2013 under the Cultural Heritage state program and officially opened on July 2, 2014. The total area of the building is 74,000 square meters, of which more than 14,000 square meters are occupied by exhibition space.

    The museum consists of seven blocks up to nine stories high. Its expositions feature archaeological finds, items of ancient and medieval history, ethnography, culture, and art of Kazakhstan, as well as materials dedicated to the period of the country's independence.

    One of the most famous exhibits is the Golden Man - an archaeological find that became one of the symbols of Kazakhstan's ancient history. The museum also features modern multimedia displays allowing visitors to learn about the country's history and cultural heritage.

    The holdings of the National Museum store more than 220,000 museum items, including over 175,000 units of permanent storage.

    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan
    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan
    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan
    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan
    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan
    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan
    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan
    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan
    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan
    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan
    Foreign journalists tour exhibitions at National Museum of Kazakhstan

    Media tour National Museum of Kazakhstan Astana
    Photo
    Xarici jurnalistlər Qazaxıstan Milli Muzeyi ilə tanış olublar
    Photo
    Зарубежные журналисты ознакомились с экспозициями Национального музея Казахстана
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed