Weather temperature to reach +40°C in regions on July 9

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 9 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 9. North-west wind will blow. Air temperature will be +22+25°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. Lightening and short-term rain are likely to be in some mountainous areas at night and in the evening. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +22+27°C at night and +34+39°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +23+28°C in the daytime in mountains.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +24 +25°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +25+26°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.