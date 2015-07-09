 Top
    +36°C heat predicted in Baku on July 10

    Air temperature will be +22+25°C at night and +30+35°C in the afternoon in the capital

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 10 in Azerbaijan was announced. 

    As Chief hydrologist of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report, dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 10. Mild north-west wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +22+26°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime.

    In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. Mild east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +22+27°C at night and +34+39°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime in mountains.

    In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +24 +25°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +25+26°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.

