Weather temperature to be 35°C in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather temperature to be 30°C in Baku. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that tomorrow variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild south wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +19+22°C at night and +26+31°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, while +20+22°C at night and +28+30°C in the daytime in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. However, lightening and rain are expected in some mountainous regions regions at night and in the morning. Southwest wind will blow and intensify in various places in the daytime. Air temperature will be +17+22°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime; +9+14°C at night and +18+22°C in the daytime in mountains.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, on September 2, Weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people. However, on September 3, south wind in the daytime can cause discomfort in some people.