Weather temperature in Azerbaijan to be 38°C on Sunday

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 21 in Azerbaijan was announced. Weather temperature in Azerbaijani regions will be 38°C tomorrow.

Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 21. A little fog is expected to be in some places of Baku, north-west wind will intensify. Air temperature will be +20+24°C at night and +28+33°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected, however, lightning, and short-term rain are likely to be in some mountainous areas at night and in the evening. West wind will blow and intensify. Air temperature will be +19+24°C at night and +34+38°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +23+28°C in the daytime.