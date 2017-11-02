Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 3.

Drizzle will be observed on some places of the peninsula in morning. Moderate north-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 7-10 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 15-18 in daytime, in Baku 8-10 degrees at night and 15-17 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 45-50% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Fog will be observed on some places in morning. The west wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 5-10 degrees of heat at night, 15-19 in daytime, on mountains at night from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat, 5-10 C in daytime.