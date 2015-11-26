Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on November 27 announced

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On November 27 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless. It will be foggy in some places. Mild north wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 at night, 13-16 in the daytime, in Baku 7-9 degrees at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

In Azerbajani regions the weather will be mainly dry in some places at night and in the morning mist and drizzle is expected in the eastern regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.