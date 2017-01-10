Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on January 11, the weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Rain is predicted in the evening.

North-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 2-4 C at night, 7-10 C in daytime, in Baku 2-4 C at night, 7-9 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be770 mm mercury column which is above the norm. Relative humidity will be 80-90 % at night, 65-75 % in the afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, although weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors on January 11 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people, fluctuation of atmospheric pressure, occasionally intensifying and interchangeable south and north wind can cause discomfort in some people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. It will be rainy in the eastern regions. West wind will blow..

The temperature will be -2+3 degrees C at night, +8+13 C in daytime, in the mountains -3+2 C of frost at night, +3+8 C in daytime.