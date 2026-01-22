Italy accounts for 56% of Azerbaijani oil exports in 2025
Energy
22 January, 2026
- 17:48
Last year, Azerbaijan exported 13.1 million tons of crude oil worth $6.7 billion to Italy, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.
Compared to 2024, the volume of exported crude oil increased by 19.7 percent, while its value decreased by 0.4 percent.
The share of crude oil exports to Italy accounted for 56.08 percent of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.
In 2025, based on customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 23.4 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, worth $12.1 billion.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $49.4 billion, with exports accounting for $25.04 billion and imports totaling $24.4 billion.
