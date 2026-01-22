Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Kidney transplant via robotic surgery to be performed in Azerbaijan soon

    Health
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 17:49
    Kidney transplant via robotic surgery to be performed in Azerbaijan soon

    For the first time in the Caucasus region, a kidney transplant using robotic surgery is planned to be carried out in Azerbaijan, according to Eldar Ahmadov, Deputy Director of Yeni Klinika (New Clinic) hospital and Head of General and Transplantation Surgery Department.

    According to Report, he noted that beyond the technical infrastructure, the experience of the specialist performing the operation and obtaining the necessary license are crucial: "Once we find an experienced specialist and obtain the license, kidney transplantation will also be performed at Yeni Klinika. Equipment and technologies have already been ordered for this. The process will take approximately 2–3 months," Ahmadov said.

    He also emphasized that robotic surgery is a very appropriate choice for organ transplantation operations: "Because it minimizes blood loss and reduces risks," he added.

    kidney transplant Azerbaijan robotic surgery Eldar Ahmadov
    Yaxın zamanda robotik cərrahiyyə əməliyyatı ilə böyrək köçürülməsi də icra olunacaq
    В Азербайджане будут проводить трансплантацию почек с применением роботизированной хирургии

    Latest News

    18:26
    Photo

    Baku hosts NATO Mobile Training Team"s course

    Incident
    18:18

    Azerbaijan Karate Federation awards Report

    Individual sports
    17:59

    US to gain full defense access to Greenland through talks, says Trump

    Other countries
    17:49

    Kidney transplant via robotic surgery to be performed in Azerbaijan soon

    Health
    17:48

    Italy accounts for 56% of Azerbaijani oil exports in 2025

    Energy
    17:47

    Turkish ex-minister: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty would be of great importance for region

    Region
    17:45

    Researcher: Caspian Sea level hits 48-year record low

    Ecology
    17:20

    President: Normalization between Baku and Yerevan reflected in trade relations

    Foreign policy
    17:09

    Ilham Aliyev: Board of Peace key to resolving global conflicts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed