Kidney transplant via robotic surgery to be performed in Azerbaijan soon

For the first time in the Caucasus region, a kidney transplant using robotic surgery is planned to be carried out in Azerbaijan, according to Eldar Ahmadov, Deputy Director of Yeni Klinika (New Clinic) hospital and Head of General and Transplantation Surgery Department.

According to Report, he noted that beyond the technical infrastructure, the experience of the specialist performing the operation and obtaining the necessary license are crucial: "Once we find an experienced specialist and obtain the license, kidney transplantation will also be performed at Yeni Klinika. Equipment and technologies have already been ordered for this. The process will take approximately 2–3 months," Ahmadov said.

He also emphasized that robotic surgery is a very appropriate choice for organ transplantation operations: "Because it minimizes blood loss and reduces risks," he added.