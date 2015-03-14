Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for March 15 announced

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on Sunday announced. As the deputy director of the Report of the Bureau of hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mamedova said to Report, on March 15, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather is expected to be partly cloudy.

Tonight the rain expected at severe places. Will dominate the north-west wind that day will be weakened. At night the thermometer will show 3-5, 7-11 degrees during the day.

On March 15, in the regions of Azerbaijan at night and in the evening will be rainy in places. Forecasted the growing of west wind. The air temperature at night will be 1-6, 12-17 degrees during the day, at night in the mountains from 1 degrees of frost to 4 degrees Celsius, day 7-12, in places up to 15 degrees Celsius.