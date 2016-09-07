Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for September 8 announced

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on September 8, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, will be mainly dry.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 19-22 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 28-30 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be norm at 761 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be at 70-80% at night, 50-60% in the afternoon.

In regions, in some places, thunder and rain is predicted, in the afternoon will be mainly rainless in most regions. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in the daytime. The temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 26-31 C in the daytime, in mountainous 9-14 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.