Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January 13 announced

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on January 13, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless, cloudiness will increase in the evening. The morning will be foggy in some places.

Mild south-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally in the morning and afternoon.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 8-13 degrees in the daytime, in Baku 3-5 degrees at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, at night and in the morning it will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees C at night, in high mountainous areas 4-9 C of frost at night, 5-10 C of heat in the daytime.