Azerbaijan may introduce tax breaks in connection with WUF13

Tax incentives are being envisaged for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) being held in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

This is reflected in the proposed amendments to the Tax Code, discussed at today's online meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

According to the relevant draft law, given the need to organize WUF13 at a high level, it is considered appropriate to apply a number of tax exemptions for non-residents in connection with this event.

These include:

* income received by non-resident individuals engaged to provide goods, perform work, and render services within the WUF13 (exemption from income tax);

* royalty income paid to a non-resident legal entity under an agreement for the use of copyrights to intangible assets or the granting of rights to use (exemption from income tax);

* income received by non-resident legal entities from the performance of work and provision of services (exemption from income tax);

* performance of work and provision of services by non-residents under a contract, as well as the import of goods based on relevant supporting documents (exemption from VAT).

All tax benefits and exemptions will be applied based on relevant supporting documents and for a period of one year (from September 1, 2025, for one year).