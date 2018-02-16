Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 17, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy. Ecologists predict light fog and drizzle in some places at night and in morning. The south-east wind will blow.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night and 7-9 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be high, 768 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 70-80%.

In Azerbaijani regions, tomorrow the weather will be mainly rainless, but rainfall in the southern regions will be intensive in morning and at night. Some places will be foggy. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 7-11 C in daytime, in mountainous areas -3 C+2 at night, 2-7 C in daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, prevailing of humorous weather conditions on Absheron peninsula on February 17-18, generally unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.