Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather will be cloudy in Baku.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on December 30 in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be foggy in the morning, rain is expected in some places of the peninsula towards the evening.

Mild north-west wind will intensify in the second half of the day.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 at night, 7-9 degrees in the daytime, 4-6 degrees at night, 7-9 degrees in the daytime.

Tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijanis regions, but in some places at night and in the morning fog and drizzle are expected.

Beginning from the northern and western regions in the afternoon the rain, sleet and snow are predicted. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places during the day. The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 2-7 C in the daytime.