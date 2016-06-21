Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on June 22 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be cloudy, mainly rainless. But little rainfall is expected in some places in the morning. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-25 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime, in Baku 23-25 C at night, 32-34 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions the weather will be mainly dry, but lightning and rain will be in some regions at night and in the evening. Hail is expected. In the second half of the day the weather will be mainly dry. East wind will blow..

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, in the mountains 12-17 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be 19-20 C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah and Zagulba while 21-22 C in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and 23-24 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikhov.