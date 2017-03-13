Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to information, on March 14 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places and drizzle in the morning. North east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 4-7 C at night, 10-14 C in daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 11-13 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg within the norm. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 60-70% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. However, rain is expected in some southern and western regions.

Some places will be foggy. East wind will blow. Temperature will be 3-7 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 5-10 C in daytime.