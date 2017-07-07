Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly rainless.

Lightning and rain predicted on some places at night and in the morning. Moderate northwest wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 20-24 degrees of heat at night, 27-32 in daytime, 21-23 in Baku at night, 29-31 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm Hg, lower than norm. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 50-60% in daytime.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 21-22°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 22-23°C at Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and 24-25°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, relatively cool weather conditions created by north wind in two days in the Absheron peninsula are particularly favorable for weather sensitive people.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and intermitted rain are expected. Ecologists predicted pouring rain and hail in some areas. West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 20-24 C at night, 31-36 C in afternoon, in mountains 11-16 C at night, 20-25 C in afternoon.