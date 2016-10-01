Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ The weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in the daytime, some places will be rainy. Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, mild south wind will blow.

The temperature will be 13-16 C at night, 20-23 C in the daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will down from 765 mm Hg column to 770 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 60-70% in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless in most regions of Azerbaijan. But in some eastern regions, lightning and rain predicted at night and in the morning. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. South wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime.