Weather forecast for Saturday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

On November 11, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan told Report. The north-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 9-11 C at night, 14-17 C in afternoon, in Baku 9-11 C at night, 15-17 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 769 mm mercury column above normal. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, until November 13, meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula and temperature close to the climate norm will be favorable for meteorological people.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, partly cloudy weather is expected in regions of Azerbaijan. Mostly rain is expected in several areas in the daytime. Mist is predicted in separate places in the morning. Low eastern wind will blow.

Temperature will be 6-11˚C at night, 14-19˚C in afternoon, in mountains 0-5˚C at night and 7-12˚C in afternoon.