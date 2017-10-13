Weather forecast for Saturday announced

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 14.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Drizzly weather will be observed on some places of the peninsula in evening. South wind will occasionally intensify in daytime.

The temperature will be 13-15 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 18-22 in daytime, in Baku 13-15 degrees at night and 19-21 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 759 mm Hg from 764. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 45-50% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, however, weak and moderate hesitation of the meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on October 14-15 is mainly favorable, frequent change of occasionally intensifying south and north wind can cause anxiety in meteo-sensitive people.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Fog will be observed on some places. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places in daytime. The temperature will be 10-15 degrees of heat at night, 18-23 in daytime, 2-7 degrees on mountains at night, 11-16 in daytime.