Weather forecast for next two days in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for the next two days was announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that the weather will be stable on January 19: "The weather will be mainly rainless in daytime. However, rain and snow predicted on some places on January 19 evening and January 20. West wind will dominate and intensify on some places. No significant change is expected in temperature. Frosty and cold weather will continue".