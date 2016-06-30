Weather forecast for July in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate norm, but it will be higher in some places in July. Monthly temperature will be close to normal, but it will be higher in some places.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, average monthly temperature is expected to be 26+28°C (+21+26°C at nights, +30+35°C in the afternoons, +37+39°C on some days) which is close and a little bit higher than climate norm. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (2-3 mm).

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic average monthly temperature is expected within +25+29 degrees Celsius (+20+25 degrees at night, +39+41 degrees of heat in some places, in the daytime +31+36 degrees on some days), which as close to the climate norm.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (6-16 mm) and a little bit higher than climate norm in some areas.

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +18+23°C (+17+22°C at nights, 30-33°C on some days, +23+28°C in the afternoons) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (36-73 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +25+27°C (+22+27°C at nights, +31+36°C in the afternoons, some days +39°C) which is close to and a little bit higher than climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (10-32 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +23+25°C (+20+25°C at nights, +27+32°C in the afternoons, some days +34+38°C) which is close to and a little bit higher than climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (9-118 mm) and a little bit higher than the norm in some areas.

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +26+29°C (+23+28°C at nights, +30+35°C in the afternoons, some days +38+41°C) which is close and a little bit higher than climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (3-22 mm) and a little bit higher than the norm in some areas.

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions average monthly temperature is expected to be +23+27°C (+22+26 C at nights, +28+33 C in the afternoons, some days +35+38 C) which is close and a little bit higher than climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (7-33 mm).