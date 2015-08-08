Weather forecast announced for tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for 9 August in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. In the first half of the day short-term rain is expected. Mild north-west wind will blow and occasionally intensify.

Air temperature will be +23+26°C at night and +29+34°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula and +24+26°C at night and +31+33°C in the daytime in Baku.

Lightning and rain is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan. Mostly rainless weather is expected in daytime. East wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +20+25°C at night, +32+37 C in the daytime, in the mountains will be +15+20°C degrees at night, +23+28°C in the daytime.