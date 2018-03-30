Unveiled actual weather in Azerbaijan as of March 30

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ The actual weather observed on March 30 at 09:00-13:00, was announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as reported in advance, unstable weather observced in the territory of the country on March 30.Strong north-west wind blew.

North-western wind in Mashtagha and Baku reached 30 m/s, Neft Dashlari and Chilov – 29, Qum Island – 28, Pirallahi - 24 in Bina and Sumgayit – 23, Alat - 20, Zabrat - 19, Dashkasan - 30 in Neftchala – 22, Khinalig – 20, Bilasuvar and Shamakhi – 18.

According to the information from the Oil Rocks Station, the height of the wave reached 6.5 meters.

Notably, the strong wind will continue till the morning of March 31 and the speed of north-western wind will be intensifying to 18-23 m/s, 25-30 m/s at times and 32-35 m / s in some parts of the peninsula.