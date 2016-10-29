Unstable weather conditions in Azerbaijan will continue until end of October - WARNING

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 30 will be partly cloudy, overcast and mostly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow rain and fog expected in morning and evening in some parts of Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Southwest wind will be replaced by Northwest wind in the evening.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 8-10 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will fall from 766 to 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-65 in the daytime.

On October 30, Azerbaijani regions will be mostly rainless with some fog in the morning. Rainfall is expected in the evening in some places. The rain will be replaced by sleet in mountainous regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 6-10 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime, in the mountains from -2 to 3 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.

According to the warning, unstable weather will continue until end of October.