    UNESCAP official: Azerbaijan emerges as true climate champion

    Ecology
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 12:24
    Although Azerbaijan accounts for just 0.11% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the country stands out as a true climate champion in the fight against climate change, according to Curt Carrigan, Chief of Sustainable Urban Development Section, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Report informs.

    He shared this insight during the 3rd Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), held in Baku.

    Carrigan noted that Azerbaijan serves as a regional model with its climate goals: "The country has set an ambitious target to reduce emissions by 40% by 2050."

    The official emphasized that the key issue is how local authorities contribute to achieving these goals: "Aligning local actions with national climate targets is critically important. This goes beyond climate policy-it also depends on whether national urban planning strategies enable action at the local level."

    He underscored that rapid urbanization is underway in the Asia-Pacific region, requiring cities to manage growth while pursuing low-carbon development paths: "Cities tend to focus on services and local initiatives, while national governments are responsible for climate strategies. In this context, it is essential for cities to align with nationally determined contributions and adaptation plans."

