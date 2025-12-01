UAE Envoy: Türkiye will host COP successfully, like Azerbaijan

"As a muslim country, we have complete confidence that COP will be successfully held in Türkiye, just as it was in Azerbaijan," Saeed Thani Hareb Juma Al Dhaheri, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Türkiye, told Report.

Emphasizing that diplomacy is not just about politics, the ambassador noted that it includes economics, culture, tolerance, and also "soft power":

"Most importantly, ecology and climate change, which are more relevant today, have become global issues of interest to the entire world. As a muslim country, we proudly watched Azerbaijan successfully organize the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change – COP29. In this regard, I can confidently say that Türkiye is also ready to host COP31."

The ambassador also mentioned that a few days ago, he participated in a high-level panel of agriculture ministers under the theme "Preventing food and water waste - accepting the future" held in Istanbul with the participation of Emine Erdogan, first lady of Türkiye, founder of the Zero Waste Movement in the country and honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation. The event also emphasized issues related to COP31 and that strong projects would be implemented under Emine Erdogan's leadership: "It seems that Türkiye is taking the preparation for this important event seriously."

The diplomat also emphasized that the UAE places great importance on climate issues: "We have excellent initiatives in this regard. And I believe that we will continue to have successful projects in this direction in the future."