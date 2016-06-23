Temperature will be 34 C in Azerbaijan on June 24

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on June 24, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-24 C at night and 30-35 C in the daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night, 32-34 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but in some northern and western regions in the evening and at night lightning and rain is expected.

East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in the mountains 14-19 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime.