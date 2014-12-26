Tomorrow the temperature to be 17 degree in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/The weather forecast for December 27 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of the Hydrometeorological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report,the weather is expected to be variable cloudy, mainly dry. North-west wind will blow, intensify occasionally and be replaced with south wind. The air temperature will be +5+8°C at night, +10+15°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather is expected, fog is forecasted in some areas at night and in the morning. The windy weather is expected in regions. West wind will intensify occasionally in some areas. The air temperature in low-lying lands will be 1+6°C at night, +12+17°C in the daytime, -2-+3°C at night and 8+13°C in the daytime in mountains.

He also noted thatunstable weather conditions are expected to be warm tomorrow.

Atmosphere pressure will be 764 mm. Humidity 70-80% at night and 40-50% in the daytime.