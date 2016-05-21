Tomorrow temperature in Azerbaijan will rise to 29°C

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, tomorrow the weather is expected to be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, south-east wind will blow in the capital and peninsula in the daytime.

Temperature is expected to be 14-17°C at night in Absheron peninsula, 20-25°C in the daytime, 14-16°C at night in Baku, 23-25°C in the daytime.

764 mm Hg atmospheric pressure is predicted, relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions on May 22, fog is expected in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature is predicted 12-17°C at night, 24-29°C in the daytime, 5-10°C in the mountains at night, 15-20°C in the daytime.