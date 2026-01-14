Azerbaijan explores Israel's expertise in aquaculture and innovation

As part of an official visit to Israel, a delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, got acquainted with the activities of the National Aquaculture Center and the Sea‑Novation Innovation Center in Eilat, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

The delegation first toured Israel's National Aquaculture Center, where they received detailed information about its operations. It was noted that the center was established as part of the Israeli government's strategy to transform the Eilat region into a hub specialized in the production of marine and desert products. It applies and demonstrates advanced biotechnologies, with key goals including the creation of unique marine farms in the Red Sea region and the development of aquaculture research. Using the natural advantages of the Gulf of Eilat, modern methods of seafood production are carried out there.

During the visit, broad discussions were held on opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in aquaculture and agricultural biotechnology, specialist training, staff exchanges, and joint scientific research projects.

The delegation also visited the Sea‑Novation Innovation Center in Eilat, where they learned about the application of innovative solutions in agriculture, startups supported under Acceleration Programs, and mechanisms for developing the startup ecosystem.

It was highlighted that the center not only supports research and initiatives in biotechnology, aquaculture, and marine sciences but also enables effective use of Eilat's scientific and technological potential. Presentations highlighted possible directions for cooperation in applying innovations, which were widely discussed by both sides.