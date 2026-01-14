Baku airport served nearly 8 million passengers in 2025

Throughout 2025, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served more than 7.640 million passengers.

Report informs, citing the Baku airport, that international routes accounted for 6.895 million passengers. Of this volume, 51.2% were carried by foreign airlines, while 3.362 million passengers were transported by the national carrier.

During the year, flights were operated to 75 international destinations by 40 foreign airlines. The most popular destinations included Istanbul, Tbilisi, Dubai, Ankara, and Moscow.

At the same time, the number of transit passengers passing through Heydar Aliyev International Airport approximately 974,000 - an increase of approximately 30% compared to 750,000 recorded in 2024.

In addition, Heydar Aliyev International Airport was once again awarded the title of "Best Airport in Central Asia and the CIS" at the Skytrax World Airport Awards, reaffirming its status as a leading regional hub. The airport also achieved Level 3 accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program, began participation in the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program implemented by ACI World, and successfully passed the APEX in Safety evaluation.

During this period, Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Control (AZANS) significantly strengthened its position on international platforms. The organization participated in the CANSO ANSP Summit and Airspace World 2025, established strategic cooperation with the UK"s NATS, and expanded partnerships with ICAO and other leading international ANSPs.

AZANS was also announced as the winner in the "Collaboration and Community" category at the ATM Awards 2024.

Overall, the results of 2025 once again confirm that Azerbaijan"s aviation sector is developing in a consistent and systematic manner, strengthening international integration, enhancing safety standards, and consolidating its position as a strategic leader in the region.