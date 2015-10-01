Tomorrow showers predicted in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 2, the changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather is predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told by Asif Verdiyev, the chief hydrologist of the Hydrometeorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to him, on October 2, in Baku showers likely expected in the night. Moderate north wind will dominate. At night the temperature will be 17-20, 26-30 degrees in the daytime.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions rainfall is not mainly expected. However, in the afternoon in the northern and eastern regions rain and thunderstorm are predicted, sometimes in the evening showers expected. East wind will blow.

The air temperature at night will be 15-20 degrees, 27-32 in the daytime, in the mountainous areas at night will be 9-14 degrees, and 18-23 degrees in the daytime.