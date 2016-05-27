Tomorrow air temperature will rise to 33 degrees

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital and on the peninsula in the morning mist and drizzle is expected. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 16-19 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but in the evening and at night, the short term lightning and rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime.

According to the medical meteorological forecasts, weak and mild meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula are relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people.