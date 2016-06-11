Tomorrow air temperature will rise to 27 degrees in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Intermittent rain is expected in some places of peninsula in the morning.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources the temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 15-18 C at night, 20-24 C in the daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 21-23 C in the daytime.

762 mm Hg atmospheric pressure is predicted, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-65% in the daytime.

Lightning and rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. Heavy rain will fall in some areas. Hail is also expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 14-18 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 6-11 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.

Due to the medical-meteorological prognosis, on June 12, hesitation of the meteorological factors and strong north wind till afternoon will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.