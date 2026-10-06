CENTCOM: 13 vessels destroyed since US naval blockade against Iran

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The US military has destroyed 13 commercial vessels over the past 12 weeks that were either attempting to breach the naval blockade against Iran or were linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on X, Report informs.

"On October 5, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces redirected the 130th commercial vessel in the Middle East during strict enforcement of the ongoing US naval blockade against Iran.

CENTCOM forces resumed the blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports on July 14 at the Commander in Chief's direction. In addition to redirecting 130 vessels, American forces have disabled three ships that refused to comply.

Over the past 12 weeks, CENTCOM has destroyed 13 commercial vessels that were violating the blockade or part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' multibillion-dollar shadow network," reads the post.