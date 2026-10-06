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A call by Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko for compromise negotiations with Russia has sparked controversy.

According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, he was subsequently expelled from the European Solidarity Party, of which he had been a member.

On October 4, Honcharenko released a video statement arguing that Kyiv should propose ending the war by offering Moscow assistance in obtaining relief from international sanctions.

He called on Ukraine to make a proposal to Russia to end the war, including offering help in securing relief from international sanctions.