Turkish FM: Work on institutionalizing Mecca Defense Pact nears completion

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that efforts to institutionalize the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement (also known as the Mecca Defense Alliance and Mecca Defense Pact) are in their final stage.

According to Report, citing TRT Haber, Fidan made the remarks to journalists following a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

He noted that participants discussed the structure of the secretariat, the appointment and approval of a new secretary-general, and other issues related to the institutionalization of the agreement.

"A great deal of work has been carried out to institutionalize the signed Mecca Defense Alliance. Thankfully, we are now reaching the final stage of these efforts," Fidan said.

The Turkish foreign minister added that the meeting also discussed possible steps toward resolving issues between Yemen and Saudi Arabia through peace and dialogue.

"Saudi Arabia has a genuinely constructive approach to resolving this issue. We had another opportunity to hear their views, and we also shared some of our own ideas," he said.

Fidan noted that Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of the General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu presented productive proposals on military, operational, and technical matters.

"We discussed what can be done from military, technical, and institutional perspectives, where we are headed, and what measures can be taken regarding the challenges currently before us, alongside the institutionalization of the Mecca Defense Alliance. It was a productive day," the minister added.