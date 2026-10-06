UEFA Nations League: France defeats Belgium, Italy beats Türkiye
- 06 October, 2026
- 07:57
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The latest fixtures of Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League group stage have been played.
According to Report, a total of eight matches took place across Leagues A, B, and C.
In the headline fixtures of League A, Group 1, France defeated Belgium 4-1, while Italy secured a 3-1 victory over Türkiye.
UEFA Nations League
Group Stage
October 5
League A
Group 1
France 4-1 Belgium
Italy 3-1 Türkiye
Standings: France 10, Italy 7, Belgium 6, Türkiye 0.
League B
Group 2
Ukraine 1-2 Hungary
Northern Ireland 0-0 Georgia
Standings: Northern Ireland 8, Hungary 7, Ukraine 4, Georgia 2.
Group 4
Romania 0-1 Sweden
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Poland
Standings: Sweden 10, Bosnia and Herzegovina 8, Poland 4, Romania 0.
League C
Group 2
Cyprus 2-1 Latvia
Montenegro 0-0 Armenia
Standings: Montenegro 10, Cyprus 7, Armenia 4, Latvia 1.