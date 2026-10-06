UEFA Nations League: France defeats Belgium, Italy beats Türkiye

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The latest fixtures of Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League group stage have been played.

According to Report, a total of eight matches took place across Leagues A, B, and C.

In the headline fixtures of League A, Group 1, France defeated Belgium 4-1, while Italy secured a 3-1 victory over Türkiye.

UEFA Nations League

Group Stage

October 5

League A

Group 1

France 4-1 Belgium

Italy 3-1 Türkiye

Standings: France 10, Italy 7, Belgium 6, Türkiye 0.

League B

Group 2

Ukraine 1-2 Hungary

Northern Ireland 0-0 Georgia

Standings: Northern Ireland 8, Hungary 7, Ukraine 4, Georgia 2.

Group 4

Romania 0-1 Sweden

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Poland

Standings: Sweden 10, Bosnia and Herzegovina 8, Poland 4, Romania 0.

League C

Group 2

Cyprus 2-1 Latvia

Montenegro 0-0 Armenia

Standings: Montenegro 10, Cyprus 7, Armenia 4, Latvia 1.