Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
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    UEFA Nations League: France defeats Belgium, Italy beats Türkiye

    Football
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 07:57
    UEFA Nations League: France defeats Belgium, Italy beats Türkiye

    The latest fixtures of Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League group stage have been played.

    According to Report, a total of eight matches took place across Leagues A, B, and C.

    In the headline fixtures of League A, Group 1, France defeated Belgium 4-1, while Italy secured a 3-1 victory over Türkiye.

    UEFA Nations League

    Group Stage

    October 5

    League A

    Group 1

    France 4-1 Belgium

    Italy 3-1 Türkiye

    Standings: France 10, Italy 7, Belgium 6, Türkiye 0.

    League B

    Group 2

    Ukraine 1-2 Hungary

    Northern Ireland 0-0 Georgia

    Standings: Northern Ireland 8, Hungary 7, Ukraine 4, Georgia 2.

    Group 4

    Romania 0-1 Sweden

    Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Poland

    Standings: Sweden 10, Bosnia and Herzegovina 8, Poland 4, Romania 0.

    League C

    Group 2

    Cyprus 2-1 Latvia

    Montenegro 0-0 Armenia

    Standings: Montenegro 10, Cyprus 7, Armenia 4, Latvia 1.

    UEFA Nations League Football
    UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Fransa Belçikanı, İtaliya Türkiyəni məğlub edib
    Лига наций УЕФА: Франция разгромила Бельгию, Италия обыграла Турцию
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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