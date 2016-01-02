Tomorrow 5 degrees of frost is expected in Baku, 10 in regions

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow rain, snow is expected in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather is expected to be variable cloudy during daytime. Intermittently strengthening north-west wind will become mild in the morning and during daytime.

Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Temperature is expected to be 3-6 degrees of frost, 1-3 degrees of heat during daytime, 3-5 degrees of frost in Baku and 1-3 degrees of heat during daytime.

Snow, fog, mainly rainless weather during daytime is expected to be in the regions of Azerbaijan. West wind will intermittently intensify in some places. Temperature is expected to be 5-10 degrees of frost, 1-4 degrees of heat during daytime.

10-15 degrees of frost is expected in the mountains, 15-20 degrees of frost in high mountainous areas, 0-5 degrees of frost during daytime. Roads will be iced up.