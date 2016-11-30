Weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan on December 1

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on December 1, the weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, occasional rain is expected in the capital and on peninsula.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night and 8-11 C in the daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be within the norm, 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Occasional rain is predicted in Azerbaijani regions, sleet and snow is expected in mountainous areas. Precipitation will be intensive in some places. In some regions, snow will gradually cease in the afternoon. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-4 C of frost at night, 4-8 C in the daytime.