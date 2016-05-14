Temperature will reach 32 C in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless, cloudiness will increase in the evening.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, it will be foggy in some places in the morning on May 15, south-east wind will blow in the daytime.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 11-16 C at night and 23-28 C in the daytime, in Baku 13-15 C at night, 24-26 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but in the evening and at night, the lightning and intermittent rain is expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 7-12 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.