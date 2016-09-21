Temperature will fall down in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on September 22 the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Tomorrow strong north-west wind will blow in the capital and on the peninsula.

Temperature at night will be 19-21 C and 23-27 C in the daytime, in Baku 19-21 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will reduce from 760 mm Hg column to754 mm Hg. The relative humidity at night will be 70-80% and 55-65% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. However, in some mountainous and sub-mountainous regions at night, lightning and rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 16-21 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 9-14 C at night, 15-19 C in the daytime.