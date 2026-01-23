Georgia's spending on beverage, tobacco imports from Azerbaijan rises 42%
Business
- 23 January, 2026
- 15:02
In 2025, Georgia imported beverage and tobacco products valued at $47.4 million from Azerbaijan, representing a 42% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.
As a result, Azerbaijan ranked first among countries supplying similar products to Georgia last year.
During the mentioned period, Georgia imported drinks and tobacco totaling $337 million worth, which is 8% more than in 2024.
Last year, Georgia imported $45.4 million worth of products from Lithuania, $29.4 million from Türkiye, $27.4 million from Armenia, and $23 million from Ukraine.
Meanwhile, in 2024, Georgia imported drinks and tobacco products worth $310 million from abroad, of which $33 million came from Azerbaijan.
Latest News
15:56
European Union sends over 400 electricity generators to UkraineOther countries
15:48
214 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in 2025Incident
15:40
Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry: Crime clearance rate exceeded 90% in 2025Incident
15:28
Global cocoa bean prices fall by 6.6%Finance
15:26
Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania to hold talks in VilniusOther countries
15:13
Azerbaijani parliament speaker notes good opportunities to expand ties with SpainForeign policy
15:06
Photo
FM: Azerbaijan attaches importance to stability in IranForeign policy
15:04
S&P: Azerbaijan's banking sector recovery mechanism to be enhanced in 2026Finance
15:02