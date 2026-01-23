Georgia's spending on beverage, tobacco imports from Azerbaijan rises 42%

In 2025, Georgia imported beverage and tobacco products valued at $47.4 million from Azerbaijan, representing a 42% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

As a result, Azerbaijan ranked first among countries supplying similar products to Georgia last year.

During the mentioned period, Georgia imported drinks and tobacco totaling $337 million worth, which is 8% more than in 2024.

Last year, Georgia imported $45.4 million worth of products from Lithuania, $29.4 million from Türkiye, $27.4 million from Armenia, and $23 million from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Georgia imported drinks and tobacco products worth $310 million from abroad, of which $33 million came from Azerbaijan.