Georgia's spending on beverage, tobacco imports from Azerbaijan rises 42%

    Business
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 15:02
    In 2025, Georgia imported beverage and tobacco products valued at $47.4 million from Azerbaijan, representing a 42% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

    As a result, Azerbaijan ranked first among countries supplying similar products to Georgia last year.

    During the mentioned period, Georgia imported drinks and tobacco totaling $337 million worth, which is 8% more than in 2024.

    Last year, Georgia imported $45.4 million worth of products from Lithuania, $29.4 million from Türkiye, $27.4 million from Armenia, and $23 million from Ukraine.

    Meanwhile, in 2024, Georgia imported drinks and tobacco products worth $310 million from abroad, of which $33 million came from Azerbaijan.

    Gürcüstanın Azərbaycandan içki və tütün idxalına çəkdiyi xərc 42 % artıb
    Азербайджан увеличил в 2025г доходы от импорта алкоголя и табака в Грузию на 42%

