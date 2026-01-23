Сongress speaker: Spain hopes for signing of peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan
Foreign policy
- 23 January, 2026
- 14:44
Spain expects the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain, Francina Armengol Socias, said, as quoted by Report.
"Spain hopes that the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan will conclude with the signing of a peace agreement," she said at a press conference in Baku.
"During my meeting with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, I expressed Spain's appreciation for the progress made in the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan. We hope that, with the creation of appropriate conditions, this process will be completed with the signing of a peace agreement," she emphasized.
Latest News
15:56
European Union sends over 400 electricity generators to UkraineOther countries
15:48
214 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in 2025Incident
15:40
Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry: Crime clearance rate exceeded 90% in 2025Incident
15:28
Global cocoa bean prices fall by 6.6%Finance
15:26
Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania to hold talks in VilniusOther countries
15:13
Azerbaijani parliament speaker notes good opportunities to expand ties with SpainForeign policy
15:06
Photo
FM: Azerbaijan attaches importance to stability in IranForeign policy
15:04
S&P: Azerbaijan's banking sector recovery mechanism to be enhanced in 2026Finance
15:02