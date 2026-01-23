Сongress speaker: Spain hopes for signing of peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 14:44
    Spain expects the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain, Francina Armengol Socias, said, as quoted by Report.

    "Spain hopes that the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan will conclude with the signing of a peace agreement," she said at a press conference in Baku.

    "During my meeting with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, I expressed Spain's appreciation for the progress made in the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan. We hope that, with the creation of appropriate conditions, this process will be completed with the signing of a peace agreement," she emphasized.

    peace agreement Spain Francina Armengol Socias Azerbaijan Armenia
    Fransina Armenqol Sosias: İspaniya Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh sazişinin imzalanacağına ümid edir
    Председатель Конгресса: Испания рассчитывает на подписание мирного соглашения между Баку и Ереваном

