FM: Azerbaijan attaches importance to stability in Iran

    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 15:06
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh, who is visiting Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, recent tensions in Iran, and regional issues.

    Deputy Minister Jalalzadeh provided detailed information about the recent unrest and current situation in Iran.

    Minister Bayramov, in turn, emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches importance to stability in Iran and conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in recent events.

    It was noted that contacts between the heads of state, reciprocal visits, and the existing political dialogue play a vital role in strengthening friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, contributing to the expansion of cooperation on issues of common interest.

    The work of the State Commission on cooperation in economic, trade, and humanitarian fields between the two countries was positively highlighted.

    The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in transport and communications, stressing that several projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran play an important role in the development of transport corridors passing through the region.

    Other issues of mutual interest were also exchanged during the meeting.

