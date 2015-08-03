Temperature to reach 43 degrees on August 4

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ 40 C of heat predicted in Baku on August 4.

Report was told by the deputy director of the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, Gulshad Mammadova.

The ministry official said that, tomorrow weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula, south-east wind will waft in the daytime.

The temperature will be 24-27 at night, 33-38 in the daytime, 40 degrees of heat in some places.

Tomorrow the weather will be dry. However, in some mountainous areas at night, lightning and short-term rain is expected. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 22-27 C at night, 35-40 C in the daytime, in some places to reach 43, in the mountains will be 17-22 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime.